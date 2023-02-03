Google’s February 8 event to throw light on AI and its ability to reinvent search

Google is about to shed some light on its recent work in artificial intelligence. A report from The Verge reveals that the search engine giant is holding an event on how it’s “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need.” Even from this short description alone, it’s easy to deduce that Google here is likely referring to plans to include a ChatGPT-like chatbot in its search engine.

Company CEO Sundar Pichai just announced in a conference call that Google will make AI-based Large Language Models like LaMDA available for testing in the “coming weeks and months.” These LLMs could be used “as a companion to search,” he added. The conference call was held following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

Google has enjoyed a mammoth share of the search engine market for well over a decade now, with no other search engine coming close to it in terms of popularity. Second to it is Bing, with a share of less than 3.5%. But the recent breakthroughs made with AI chatbots have got the company rattled – it even declared a “code red” fearing a disruption in its search business.

Where a Google search only yields a list of website links, ChatGPT goes the extra mile in answering your queries in clear, simple sentences that are much easier to understand. Add to that the ability to generate content from scratch. Microsoft is already planning to integrate ChatGPT into Bing, which could allow it to provide more intelligent summaries and results, thereby threatening Google’s dominance.

The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube on February 8 at 7:00 pm.