Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries

Alphabet’s Google has expanded employee buyout offers to several countries this year as it looks to rein in rising costs amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

The search engine company confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to some ⁠employees ​in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Reuters could not determine how many employees have accepted the latest round of offers, which had not previously been reported.

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“In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “This past summer, ​in ​June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries ⁠to support our important work ahead.”