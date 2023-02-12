scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Google Bard, Microsoft Bing, OpenAI’s ChatGPT latest updates: Bill Gates says ‘Generative AI will change our world’

From Microsoft announcing a revamp of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser powered by artificial intelligence to Google publicly divulging some details of the company’s ChatGPT competitor, here’s how the AI war is brewing up between the two tech heavyweights.

By: Tech Desk
New Delhi | February 12, 2023 13:10 IST
Google and Microsoft are currently on the AI race with Bard and ChatGPT.

The past week was a busy time for the tech world. Microsoft and Google, two of the world’s most powerful tech companies, laid the groundwork for applying generative AI technology to their search engines. The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft hosted an event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington where the tech powerhouse fused ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing and Edge browser. Many analysts and insiders compared this announcement to the iPhone moment in the modern-day tech landscape. Google, too, was not far behind in creating a buzz with Bard, its ChatGPT competitor. However, the announcement didn’t go as per plan. In fact, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in its first demo.

Live Blog

Google Bard, Microsoft Bing ChatGPT

13:08 (IST)12 Feb 2023
Bill Gates on ChatGPT

According to Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, "AI will change our world" and will make workplaces more efficient. He also said jobs aren't at risk due to AI, it is said to do a lot of good by decreasing working hours. Gates also said that ChatGPT has exciting use cases, which include tutoring a student and even giving medical advice to a patient who cannot access a doctor.

Microsoft seems to be ahead of Google in the AI race with its strategic partnership with OpenAI. Google is playing catch up with Microsoft and is developing its own AI-powered chatbot called Bard, which it recently showcased. Google did lose over $100 billion due to a single mistake.

