Google Bard, Microsoft Bing, OpenAI’s ChatGPT latest updates: Bill Gates says ‘Generative AI will change our world’

Google and Microsoft are currently on the AI race with Bard and ChatGPT.

The past week was a busy time for the tech world. Microsoft and Google, two of the world’s most powerful tech companies, laid the groundwork for applying generative AI technology to their search engines. The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft hosted an event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington where the tech powerhouse fused ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing and Edge browser. Many analysts and insiders compared this announcement to the iPhone moment in the modern-day tech landscape. Google, too, was not far behind in creating a buzz with Bard, its ChatGPT competitor. However, the announcement didn’t go as per plan. In fact, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in its first demo.