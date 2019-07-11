Google to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing with new ‘experiences’

Search giant Google Wednesday announced various ‘experiences’ to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing that had put Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.

“On the anniversary of the Moon landing, we’re bringing you new ways to learn about this milestone of human achievement, including new perspectives and stories that celebrate the lesser-known figures who made it happen,” Google said in a blog post.

According to Google, users can now see the command module of the Apollo 11 in zoomable 3D-mode via the augmented reality (AR) search feature which made its debut earlier this year in May. In order to do so, the user has to just search for ‘Apollo 11’ from their AR-enable mobile device, they will then see the option to see the module in 3D which can be zoomed in and checked out from various angles.

It also plans to do the same thing with Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit in order to let the user examine what astronauts wore on the surface of the Moon.

Google, in a collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is also making available, directly via Search, some 20 new ‘lesser-known’ stories of Apollo 11 mission, including that of one Margaret Hamilton who created the onboard software for Apollo 11.

It was only due to Hamilton’s software that the Apollo 11 lunar module’s system could manage the information it was receiving and safely land on the lunar surface.

“Apollo 11 continues to have a profound impact on our planet’s history. We hope this is just the beginning of your space explorations,” Google said.