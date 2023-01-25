In line with CCI ruling, Google makes changes to Android in India: Here’s what will be new

In the wake of penalties imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google is making some changes to Android in India, in line with directives issued by the competition regulator. Some of the changes include allowing OEMs and others to build forked Android variants and providing Indian Android users the option to choose a default search engine when they set up their Android phone.

“We take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. The Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s recent directives for Android and Play require us to make significant changes for India, and today we’ve informed the CCI of how we will be complying with their directives,” wrote Google in a blog spot announcing the changes.

Apart from that, OEMs in India will also be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Also, Google says it will make user-choice billing available to all apps and games starting next month. With user-choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose billing systems other than Google’s own when purchasing in-app digital content.

The company has also made changes to the Android installation flow and auto-updating capability for sideloaded apps, While Android has always allowed users to sideload apps from different sources, this could make it easier to manage and update such apps.

While it has made these changes to Android, Google says that it will continue to appeal aspects of CCI’s decision. CCI had imposed a provisional penalty of Rs Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for “abusing its market dominant position” in various categories related to the Android ecosystem. At the time, the search giant said that the CCI’s directions will lead to disruptions and could stall the growth of Android in the country.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the company to pay the fine, but Google filed an appeal against the order. The tribunal rejected the appeal and directed the company to pay 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by CCI. Google then approached the Supreme Court with a plea against the NCLAT order, but it received no relief as the apex court affirmed the NCLAT order.