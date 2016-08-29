Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat: How to download it on your Nexus right now

Google Android Nougat update: The Beta Program is open even after the official release of Android 7.0. Google Android Nougat update: The Beta Program is open even after the official release of Android 7.0.

Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat is out of beta, and eligible devices will receive an OTA (over the air) update for the same. The update is available for the Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C and General Mobile 4G (Android One). Google says the rollout for Nexus phones will take some time, but there are ways for Nexus users to get the latest OS. Here’s how.

According to a report on Android Central, Android 7.0 Nougat update can be received via registering for the Android Beta Program. Google has kept its Beta Program open even after the official release of its latest Android version this time.

However, before registering for beta, and downloading the new OS, it is recommended that you take a full back up of your smartphone data. This can be done via Google Drive which syncs data over the cloud. Another option is to copy all your data to a laptop or a PC. Backup makes sure all your data is retrieved when you restore to the previous Android version (i.e if Android Nougat doesn’t work out for some reason).

Next, it is easy to sign up as a developer for Google’s Beta Program. The Beta Program Page reads, “Devices that you opt into the program will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest beta version of Android N.” The page warns the pre-release version may contain errors that can affect the normal functioning of your device. Here’s how to opt for Android Beta Program:

• Open the Android Beta program site on your device.

• Log in with the same Google account you’ve used to sign-in to your device.

• Look through the list to choose the eligible device.

• Click on the name of the device with which you want to sign up.

• Click ‘Enrol Device’.

• The Beta Program will take you through steps for installation. Follow the prompts to download the OTA Android 7.0 Nougat update.

You can choose to opt-out of the Beta Program at any time to return to the previous Android version. However, all your data will be lost if you choose to do so when your device is running a beta version of Android.

There’s another method by which you can download the Android 7.0 Nougat update. This can be done by flashing a factory image of Android Nougat on top of your device. This one’s a more elaborate method. According to Android Central, users need to have a portion of Android SDK installed, and requires a user to activate USB debugging, as well as unlock the bootloader on their Nexus device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd