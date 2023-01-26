GoldenEye 007 will soon be available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox game pass

GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond-themed video game released back in 1997 as an N64 exclusive, will soon be available for modern gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch. The same is also coming to the Xbox game pass, which allows users to play access the title on Xbox Series X and Series X gaming consoles.

Do note that, the online multiplayer option will only be available on Nintendo Switch. This enables users to play the game with their friends and family remotely. Users with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which costs $50 a year) can access GoldenEye 007 for free. Similarly, users with Xbox game pass access will also be able to play the video game with no additional cost, which currently costs just Rs 50 for the first month.

Rare, which is the studio behind GoldenEye 007, released a game with an official license from the movie GoldenEye and it became the third best-selling title for the Nintendo 64 gaming console. The studio was then acquired by Microsoft in 2002 and is known for developing video games like Sea of Thieves.

Also read | Nintendo cancels Switch Pro in favour of Switch 2: Report

When is GoldenEye 007 launching for Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

GoldenEye 007 will be available to both Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and Xbox game pass subscribers starting January 27th.

Mark your calendars: GoldenEye 007 is set to launch on @XboxGamePass on January 27th! The countdown begins now – only two days until you get to experience Dam with an Xbox controller for the first time. pic.twitter.com/MzLXJxV9BV — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 25, 2023

What new features does the GoldenEye 007 remaster edition has?

The Xbox version of the GoldenEye 007 comes with a four-player split screen feature, allowing four players to access the game at the same time. On top of that, it also comes with enhanced visuals with improved graphics that improve the overall graphics quality without actually overdoing it.

The enhanced Switch version of the GoldenEye 007 supports wide-screen visuals along with online multiplayer support with up to four players.

How much does the remastered GoldenEye 007 costs?

Users who already have an Xbox game pass and Nintendo Switch Online subscription can play the game for free of cost.