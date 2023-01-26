scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Garmin launches ECG app in the US for the Venu 2 Plus: Here’s how it works

Garmin has launched a new ECG app for the Venu 2 Plus that lets you record your heart rhythm in just 30 seconds.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus | Venu 2 Plus ECG app | Garmin ECG appThe Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a fitness centric smartwatch. (Express Photo)

Garmin, the company known for making health-centric smartwatches, has launched a new app that lets users take ECG readings. Designed for the Venu 2 Plus, the app helps record heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation or normal sinus rhythm. The FDA-approved app is currently available only to those living in the US.

Garmin ECG app: What is this, and how it works? 

Users can use the ECG app anytime and anywhere to record a 30-second ECG and watch their heart rhythm results either on the watch itself or on the phone on the Garmin Connect app for smartphones. It uses sensors on the watch to record electrical signals which control how someone’s heart beats and eventually analyzes the recording to detect signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

The Garmin Connect app allows users to view their ECG history and create a report which can then be shared with a medical professional. If you want to use the ECG app, you must complete the setup in the Garmin Connect app by selecting your device and following the on-screen instructions.

Before you record an ECG, make sure you are sitting somewhere comfortable with your arm and wrist resting on a table and are keeping still. Now, place your thumb and index finger on the metal ring to initiate the recording and stay still for 30 seconds. Like the majority of ECG apps, Garmin’s app is not a diagnostic tool. Instead, it gives more insight into your heart health. For any medical emergencies, users are still recommended to consult with a qualified medical professional. It is not clear if Garmin plans to bring the feature to India or not.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:57 IST
Next Story

74th Republic Day: Illustrated by Ahmedabad artist, Google doodle captures elements of R-day parade

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close