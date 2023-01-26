Garmin launches ECG app in the US for the Venu 2 Plus: Here’s how it works

Garmin, the company known for making health-centric smartwatches, has launched a new app that lets users take ECG readings. Designed for the Venu 2 Plus, the app helps record heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation or normal sinus rhythm. The FDA-approved app is currently available only to those living in the US.

Garmin ECG app: What is this, and how it works?

Users can use the ECG app anytime and anywhere to record a 30-second ECG and watch their heart rhythm results either on the watch itself or on the phone on the Garmin Connect app for smartphones. It uses sensors on the watch to record electrical signals which control how someone’s heart beats and eventually analyzes the recording to detect signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

The Garmin Connect app allows users to view their ECG history and create a report which can then be shared with a medical professional. If you want to use the ECG app, you must complete the setup in the Garmin Connect app by selecting your device and following the on-screen instructions.

Before you record an ECG, make sure you are sitting somewhere comfortable with your arm and wrist resting on a table and are keeping still. Now, place your thumb and index finger on the metal ring to initiate the recording and stay still for 30 seconds. Like the majority of ECG apps, Garmin’s app is not a diagnostic tool. Instead, it gives more insight into your heart health. For any medical emergencies, users are still recommended to consult with a qualified medical professional. It is not clear if Garmin plans to bring the feature to India or not.