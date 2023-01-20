Garmin Instinct Crossover watches launched: Infinite battery life, luminescent watch hands

Garmin on Thursday expanded its Instinct lineup of smartwatches in India with a couple of new offerings – Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar. These watches are designed for those who still prefer the classic analogue smartwatch design, but with a durable build and a full suite of smartwatch features. As such, they come with luminescent watch hands that work in conjunction with the monochrome display. Garmin likes to call the tech behind the hands Revo Drive, which the company claims “delivers accurate analogue timekeeping even in the harshest activities and environments.”

The feature list is headlined by infinite battery life on battery saver mode with Solar Charging and 70 days of battery life on smartwatch mode. The Instinct series is known for its ruggedness and these watches also offer thermal and shock resistance owing to the MIL-STD-810 standard and water rating of 10 ATM (100 meters).

That battery life doesn’t mean that the watches compromise on wellness features, though, as they come with a “full suite” of those. The features include 24/7 monitoring and recording of health metrics like Sleep Score, Advanced Sleep matrix, Body Battery, stress, and heart rate. Other tracking features include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover watches are available starting today (Image credits: Garmin) The Garmin Instinct Crossover watches are available starting today (Image credits: Garmin)

Meanwhile, the battery on the base model without solar support is claimed to last for a month in smartwatch mode and over 110 hours in GPS mode.

Aside from the above, the watches come with the usual Garmin bells and whistles including GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, and TracBack routing. TrackBack routing helps users navigate the same route back to their starting point. Notifications will be handled by the Garmin Connect app while the Connect IQ store will be handling customisation options.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) are available to purchase for Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively starting January 20 across multiple online and offline channels.