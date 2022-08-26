You can now play Wordle on the NYT Crossword app, for a fee

Remember Wordle? The five-letter word-guessing game that had the world revolving around green and yellow squares for months? You’d mistake the simple puzzle app for one that would eventually fade away like most online fads, especially after The New York Times acquired the game. However, while the infatuation has somewhat been toned down, Wordle is still played by many across the globe, and NYT has just made accessing the daily game a little easier.

Wordle is now available to play on the New York Times Crossword app, which may come as good news who already use the app for playing other games. However, free players looking to switch from a desktop/phone browser to the app may want to reconsider. This is because while the New York Times Crossword app is free, users need a subscription to use it.

Also Read | Wordle word puzzle: The top tips and tricks to help you make the right guess

In India, the app subscription costs Rs 170 per month or Rs 2650 per year, after an initial free 7-day trial period. A subscription lets you play the current games as well as the last 10,000 crosswords, 2,000 mini crosswords, and other games like Sudoku, Vertex, Tiles and Letter Boxed.

Does that mean you need to pay for Wordle now?

Not exactly. You will need to pay the subscription fee only if you want to enjoy Wordle on the New York Times Crossword app. Those who want to enjoy the game for free can continue to do so from the New York Times website, which users can visit through any mobile, desktop or laptop browser.

The publication acquired Wordle back in January 2022, which is when NYT also promised players that it would keep the game free. Adding Wordle to the Crossword app that was already a subscription-based platform may worry users, but the game at least for now, continues to be free on the site.

NYT did announce in May that the game brought “an unprecedented tens of millions of new users to The Times,” driving the company’s best-ever quarter for new subscriber additions to its games. The game currently remains free, but does show subtle ads to its other games like Spelling Bee.