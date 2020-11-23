You can control your Xbox Series X/S with Google Assistant; here’s how

Google Assistant works absolutely find with the Xbox. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Congrats on getting a new Xbox Series X/S! Hopefully, you are enjoying Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Dirt 5. Both new consoles bring a bunch of new features, but did you know you can control your Xbox Series X/S with Google Assistant? With Google Assistant, you can launch apps and games, turn off/on the console and pause videos. Setting up Google Assistant on the Xbox Series X/S is easy, here’s how to do it.

How to set up Google Assistant on Xbox Series X/S

It’s super simple to set up your Xbox Series X/S to work with Google Assistant that lets you control your game console with voice commands via a phone.

1.) Make sure your Xbox Series X/S is on and you’re signed in to the Microsoft account you want to connect with Google Assistant.

2.) Download the Google Home app on your Android or iOS app. After installing Google Home, fire up the app and tap ‘Add’ > ‘Set up device‘ > ‘Have something already set up?’

3.)Now, search for ‘Xbox‘ in the list of services.

4.)Google will automatically link, if it’s the same Microsoft account connected to your Xbox Series X/S.

5.)Once linked, the Google Home app will show the Xbox console you want to control.

6.)Choose the room you want to use your Xbox, in the Google Home app. Tap ‘Done.’

You can turn on your Xbox Series X/S and launch ‘Dirt 5’ by saying ‘Hey Google, play Dirt 5 on Xbox’ You can turn on your Xbox Series X/S and launch ‘Dirt 5’ by saying ‘Hey Google, play Dirt 5 on Xbox’

What kind of thing can it do though?

Once you have connected Google Assistant and your Xbox Series X/S, you can try the following voice commands.

*Hey Google, turn off Xbox

*Hey Google, turn on Xbox

*Hey Google, play Sea of Thieves

*Hey Google, launch Netflix on Xbox

*Hey Google, pause on Xbox

*Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox

*Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox

*Hey Google, mute Xbox

*Hey Google, resume on Xbox

*Hey Google, volume up on Xbox

Any Xbox Series X/S questions?

If you have any questions about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, reach out to us via Facebook and Twitter.

