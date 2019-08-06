Xiaomi launches gamepad for Redmi K20 phones in China

Redmi during the China Joy Expo has finally launched the game controller accessory for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. It is priced at Yuan 179 (approximately Rs 1,800) and will be made available to Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro owners at a discounted price of Yuan 99 (approximately Rs 1,000).

The gamepad looks quite similar to the gamepad that was launched alongside the first Black Shark smartphone. The controller even has the Black Shark logo on it. It is yet unknown as to when the controller will be made available in other regions like India.

Xiaomi has only released the left -hand side gamepad for the Redmi k20 series and unlike the Black Shark phones, users don’t have an option to choose which side controller they want or if they want both side controllers. It comes with a 360-degree movable stick, configurable gameplay buttons, Bluetooth connection indicator, LT and LB shoulder buttons. The controller also has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in India last month. The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are quite similar in terms of specifications, except for a few changes here and there. Both of them sport a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. They run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. They feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP and an 8MP sensor. And on the front a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, whereas the K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The K20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology. Whereas the K20 supports 18W fast charging technology.