Xbox’s game streaming device and smart TV app coming next year, says report

Microsoft plans to offer a new way to play Xbox games without a traditional console, claims VentureBeat. To do that, the company is reportedly working on a streaming stick that will connect to TVs. The publication claims both the streaming device and TV app will be available to gamers in 2023.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant first announced that it was making an Xbox-branded streaming device as well as a streaming app for smart TVs in June last year. Although the company has not offered any update on the progress of the project, the device, as well as the app, are now rumoured to launch only next year.

VentureBeat’s sources suggest the device will resemble Amazon’s Fire TV stick that will allow users to the Xbox Game Pass library via Xbox Cloud Gaming, along with streaming movie and TV platforms. The report also suggests that Microsoft is working closely with Samsung on a native app for its smart TVs that would allow customers to stream Xbox games without investing in any standalone hardware.

Microsoft has been openly saying for years that it wants to offer Xbox games without any barrier. Simply put, the company sees the future where consoles are no longer needed to play high-quality, AAA titles. That being said, Microsoft continues to invest in building its own console. The Xbox Series X/S, which competes with Sony’s PlayStation 5, are the latest generation consoles.

The secret to Microsoft’s plan to be console-free is its Xbox Game Pass service which has over 25 million paid subscribers. The Xbox Game Pass, which is often dubbed “Netflix for video games” is getting bigger and stronger. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs 499 a month and offers subscribers access to hundreds of games, EA Play and discounts, as well as Xbox Gold.

Last year, Microsoft added iconic Bethesda games to its Xbox Game Pass service after it bought the owner of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and other major game franchises, for $7.5 billion. The company recently announced that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Activision makes popular game franchises such as Call of Duty.