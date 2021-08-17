Xbox Series X to get higher resolution dashboard with new update

Microsoft is testing a new higher resolution dashboard for the Xbox Series X beginning today. The new dashboard will be able to display UI elements at a higher resolution, especially handy for 4K displays. “This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability,” Microsoft’s Xbox testing team said in a post.

Xbox Series X consoles have so far been running dashboard UI elements at 1080p. The consoles will now be able to display the above mentioned elements in 4K resolution. However, as Microsoft mentions a “higher native resolution” for some elements, it is likely that the entire dashboard is not bumped to 4K just yet. The new update is only for the Xbox Series X and doesn’t include HDR support.

Xbox Insiders who are a part of the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead developmental rings will get access to the increased resolution for the Xbox dashboard beginning today. The OS version number for the new update is ‘XB_FLT_2109\22000.2168.210813-2200’. The update also fixes bugs with local languages not being able to properly reflect across the console.

The new Xbox changes come days after the company also started testing out another new feature for Xbox consoles – night mode. The night mode lets players dim the screen of the console, along with other elements that tone down the lighting during night when users may not want console lights flashing in their eyes. These include the Xbox power button and control for other LED brightness.