Xbox Series X, Series S pre-order begins in India: Details here

Xbox series X will be coming to India in November (Source: Xbox/Twitter)

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available for pre-order in India on Flipkart, Amazon and Reliance Digital. Microsoft has confirmed that the consoles will be up for sale on November 10. The availability may be an option on all these platforms as there is a limited number of consoles available for pre order.

Amazon has apparently ran out of stock or maybe it will be up for grabs again. Amazon will be delivering the product on November 12, two days after the global launch. It also offers no-cost EMI for a three- or six-month period if you have the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There is a five per cent cashback attached to it too for the Prime Members which will be credited in the Amazon Pay balance. Also, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda card holders will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions.

On Flipkart, the pre orders are available for only few select pincodes for now. Flipkart will be delivering the consoles by November 14. On Xbox series X, there is a Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards and debit EMI transactions whereas five per cent is available on Xbox series S.

On Reliance Digital, there is no information regarding the delivery date. However, the console will be dispatched on November 11. It offers 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and Citibank credit card EMI transactions, or Rs. 1,500 cashback on RBL Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions. Also, there is a limited offer where you the customers will get a free Google Home Mini if ordered before September 30.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The Xbox Series S is a digital only version that can run over Full HD resolution. On the other hand, Xbox Series X will be able to run supported games at 4K resolution with up to 120fps.

