Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India: Here’s what you need to know

The Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft’s next-generation game consoles, are now on sale in India. The Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the Xbox Series S will set you back by Rs 34,990. Both new Xbox consoles can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, among other retailers. The new consoles mark the beginning of the ninth generation of console gaming, with both Microsoft and Sony going after both traditional console buyers and new-age consumers.

What are the Xbox Series X and Series S?

The Xbox Series X and Series S are the next-generation consoles from Microsoft. They are the follow-ups to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S respectively. The flagship Series X is about performance and is targeted at those with a 4K-ready TV. The Series S meanwhile is priced on a lower side and is aimed at casual gamers.

What’s the difference between the Xbox Series X and S?

The Xbox Series X is seen as the most powerful home console of this generation, and it’s Rs 49,990 price tag justifies its performance. The Series X has a more vertical design (just like a tower) and has the all-black finish. It is capable of delivering 12 teraflops of performance and has a faster 16GB RAM to go with. The new Xbox can run games at 4K at 60 frames per second natively and in terms of storage, the high-end console gets 1TB of SSD. Microsoft claims a new SSD will reduce waiting times for gaming drastically. It also features a 4K Blu-ray drive; plus, the console can play all Xbox One games, as well as some Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The console comes with a redesigned Xbox controller featuring a Share button so that gamers cab capture screenshots or video clips they can share with friends.

The Series S, on the other hand, is an all-digital console with no disk drive. The console is half the size of the Series S and has a white design with a large dark circle on its front. The Series S runs games at four teraflops and is locked at 1440p. In terms of storage, the Series S is packed with 512GB of SSD.

What about the games?

Whether you choose the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series S, both consoles will be able to play the next-generation titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and a few exclusive titles, like Gears 5 and the upcoming Halo Infinite.

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will compete against Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Each console offers different models, exclusive titles and different designs. The PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 for the standard version whereas the Digital Edition will be available at Rs 39,990. Sony is yet to announce the retail availability of the PS5 in India.

