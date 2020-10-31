Xbox Series X, Series S launch event on November 10: How to watch, more details

Xbox series X will be coming to India in November (Source: Xbox/Twitter)

Microsoft won’t just release its next-gen consoles Xbox series X and Xbox series S on November 10. It will also be hosting an event on the eve of the launch of the much-awaited consoles on the set date. The event was confirmed by the tech giant on the Xbox website. The event will be live-streamed via Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming channels and pages. The event will kick-off at 10:30 IST.

In a statement by Xbox head Phil Spencer, the company will be hosting ‘Let’s Play’ segments with creators. “showcase special launch highlights from around the globe and harness the power of gaming to raise vital funds for vital causes,” the statement said.

“Instead of big announcements, we will mark the beginning of a new era by gaming alongside one another. We will take this moment to have some fun and look forward to having you join us,” Spencer added.

So far, it has been confirmed that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be a part of the event. Several other games will be showcased as well. There is no run time confirmed either. The event can be expected to go on for a few hours to focus on various titles and the two consoles.

As per the announcement, Spencer revealed that the gamers will be able to run games at 120fps. Also, they will have access to big libraries, cloud gaming and other features on both the consoles.

Xbox series X, the flagship console from Microsoft will go on sale for Rs 49,990 in India whereas the digital version, Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990. The Xbox Series S will go up against Sony PlayStation digital-only version which is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country.

Customers who are existing subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass (PC members) will automatically get an EA Play membership without paying anything extra. The new membership will be available when the new consoles launch.

