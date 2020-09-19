Xbox Series X, Series S pre-booking date, price, and features

Xbox series X pre-order details

Microsoft’s new generation of console games Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-orders from September 22 onwards, worldwide. Xbox Series S and Series X will launch in 37 countries on November 10.

In India, the pre-orders of the brand-new console will be available from 9AM on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital online store. The Xbox series X is priced at Rs 49,990 while the Xbox series S will be worth Rs 34,990.

Along with India, the pre-bookings will also be available across the border from the US, the UK, Canada and Europe to Australia and Middle-east. The pre-orders will be live from 8am PT or 11 am ET in the US and Canada from various retailers including Microsoft Store, Amazon and Walmart.

In the UK, the gaming consoles will be available for pre-orders at 8am BST while in Europe it will be up from 9am CEST across several retailers including Microsoft store, Amazon. Gaming champions in Australia and New Zealand will also get an access to pre-booking from 8am onwards on select retailers.

Users who have already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass (PC members) will automatically get an EA Play membership without paying anything extra. The new membership will be available for these users when the new consoles launch.

The Xbox Series X comes with 12 teraflops of GPU performance, DirectX ray tracing, and variable rate shading (VRS), a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, and a 1TB NVME SSD. The console will also support 8K gaming and frame rates of up to 120fps.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series S will have a 512GB SSD, the capability of running games at 1440p up to 120fps with support for raytracing. As far as size is concerned, the Series S is around 60 per cent smaller than the Xbox Series X as it is an all-digital console after ditching the disc drive.

