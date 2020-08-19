Here’s a close look at the upcoming Xbox Series X

Here's a close look at Xbox Series X, launching November 2020. (Image: Twiter/@KeemaMr)

Microsoft has announced that it will be launching its next generation gaming console, Xbox Series X in fall this year. Apart from the release date the company has already revealed its key specifications and showcased a design teaser. however, the design teaser only gave us a look at the top and the front panels of the console.

Now, the company has displayed the device at the Xperion e-arena in Germany. As you can see in the images, the console is guarded inside of a glass box, in which you can see all of the sides of the console clearly.

Xbox Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany) pic.twitter.com/xiMvia1FnX — Mr..Keema (@KeemaMr) August 17, 2020

The rear panel of the device consists of a number of vents, two USB ports, an HDMI port, an ethernet port and two unidentifiable ports. The back panel also consists of a sticker stating that this is a prototype and is not for sale. The right side panel consists of stoppers showing that the device can be laid on its side and does not always have to stand up straight, and look like a mini-fridge. The front panel consists of the CD bay, a USB port, a power button and an Xbox logo.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch a smaller disc-less version of the gaming console, which will reportedly be called Xbox Series S. The company has not confirmed the existence of the device. However, a lot of leaks point towards a similar but smaller design.

To recall, the Xbox team recently announced that over 100 optimised titles for Xbox Series X will be releasing later this year after the launch of the console. These titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Watch Dogs: Legion. Apart from these, the console will also get a slew of exclusives like The Medium, Scorn and Halo Infinite to name a few.

