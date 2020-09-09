Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 for $499

Xbox series X launched

Microsoft has announced the price and release date of its flagship game console, the Xbox Series X. The next-gen console will cost $499 in the US, while pre-orders for the Series X will begin September 22. The Xbox Series S, a cheaper version of the flagship console, the Xbox Series X, will also go on sale during the same date. It costs $299.

“Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, in a blog post.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft also plans to make both the Xbox Series X and Series S through the Xbox All Access, a subscription-style programme that allows consumers to get a new Xbox with no upfront cost through monthly installments. The Xbox All Access programme also includes access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live. It will start at $24.99 a month. The All Access programme will be rolled out to 12 countries as of this holiday, with “more to come in 2021”, according to Microsoft.

The Xbox Series X includes 12 teraflops of GPU performance, DirectX ray tracing and variable rate shading (VRS), a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, and a 1TB NVME SSD. The console will also support 8K gaming and frame rates of up to 120fps. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S will include 512GB SSD, run games at 1440p up to 120 frames per second, and will support raytracing. The Series S is around 60 per cent smaller than the Xbox Series X and won’t come with a disc drive.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 All Digital. At the moment, Sony is yet to announce the price and release date of the PS5.

