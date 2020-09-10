Xbox Series X, Series S: Price in India, pre-order details and more

Xbox series X will be coming to India in November (Source: Xbox/Twitter)

Microsoft has confirmed that the next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be coming to India on November 10 and pre-orders will begin on September 12. Xbox Series S has been priced at Rs 34,990 whereas the Xbox series X will retail at Rs 49,990. During the announcement, Xbox also lifted the curtains on its partnership with Electronic Arts which will bring 60 of the best EA titles like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims, FIFA 2020 to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC gamers.

Users who have already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass (PC members) will automatically get an EA Play membership without paying anything extra. The new membership will be available for these users when the new consoles launch.

“Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, in a blog post.

Xbox Series X specifications

The Xbox Series X comes with 12 teraflops of GPU performance, DirectX ray tracing, and variable rate shading (VRS), a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, and a 1TB NVME SSD. The console will also support 8K gaming and frame rates of up to 120fps.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series S will have a 512GB SSD, the capability of running games at 1440p up to 120fps with support for raytracing. As far as size is concerned, the Series S is around 60 per cent smaller than the Xbox Series X as it is an all-digital console after ditching the disc drive.

The onus is now on Sony’s Playstation and PlayStation 5 All Digital as the tech giant is yet to announce the price and release date for the next-gen consoles.

