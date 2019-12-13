Xbox Series X: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s next-gen console

Microsoft has finally showcased its next generation gaming console, the Xbox Series X. The console will launch alongside the previously announced PS5 during Holiday season 2020. The Xbox Series X has a boxy standup look, similar to a tower PC, we don’t have any images of the PS5 to compare it with.

The current generation gaming consoles have more of a lie-down placement and can be tucked under a television easily. However, this new design of the Xbox Series X would require some space to be kept properly and to ensure airflow.

Nobody has tested out the Xbox Series X as of now, so we will have to go by what Microsoft says in terms of how the system would perform. It has claimed that the device in terms of processing power will deliver four times of what the Xbox One X can output in the quietest and efficient way.

To show how the device performs, Microsoft used Hellblade 2, a new title from Ninja Theory that is being developed specifically for the Xbox Series X.

The company is yet to reveal the full spec sheet of the console, however, as of now, we know that the device will be powered by a custom CPU, based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. It will come with NVMe SSD storage and will support 8K rendering, 120fps, ray tracing and variable refresh rate support.

Microsoft is yet to reveal the details about the GPU at the event. However, it did say that the Xbox Series X is over eight times the GPU power of the Xbox One, and two times of the Xbox One X. Putting this into numbers, the Xbox Series X could have GPU performance of 12 teraflops.

Coming to the design of the new controller, it feels a bit clunkier and looks more like the Nintendo Pro controller, however, it keeps all of the elements that have been there on Xbox controllers since the beginning. It also consists of a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips easier. Keep in mind, this new controller will also work with all existing Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs.

The new Xbox Series X gaming console will also feature an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), both of which according to the company will make this the most responsive console ever.

At the event, the company only showcased the Xbox Series X, which is also the gaming console it had been working on under the codename – Project Scarlett. Considering that the device’s name has the word ‘series’ in it, we might get to see more consoles under this generation. There are reports that the company might launch two next-gen gaming consoles next year.

