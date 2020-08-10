Xbox Series S might launch soon – here’s what to expect

Leaked images of Xbox series S compatible controller posted by Reddit user (Source: Zakk_exe/Reddit) Leaked images of Xbox series S compatible controller posted by Reddit user (Source: Zakk_exe/Reddit)

Microsoft is expected to unveil its cheaper next-gen console, Xbox series S soon this month ahead of its Xbox Series X’s release later this year. According to the rumours, the less expensive version of X Box Series X surfaced with the codename, Lockhart.

The rumours of Xbox Lochart surfaced after a Reddit user Zakk_exe discovered the next-gen console’s leaked packaging. In the photo posted by the user, the manual of the controller shows the number of devices it is compatible with — Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS.

The Reddit user also claims that he bought the controller for 35 dollars. It comes along with a code for Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

Earlier, Xbox Series S console was leaked in June via leaked developer notes. The comments of Microsoft’s Vice President of Gaming, Phil Spencer, saying that the company will unveil more details about the Xbox Series X also hint that the X Box Lockhart will be launching this month.

As per the leaked specifications, Lockhart will have a 7.5GB of usable RAM and four teraflops of GPU performance with a similar CPU as the Xbox series X. On the other hand, X Box series X has 13.5GB of usable RAM, and runs at 12 teraflops of GPU performance. Reportedly, it will support gaming at 1080p and 1440p in comparison to the Xbox Series X which supports 4K resolution.

The more affordable version of Xbox Series X is set to take on Sony PlayStation 5’s cheaper variant that will be a digital-only console with no space for the disc drive. Currently, both the console companies are playing the waiting game as none of them have released the pricing of their already unveiled products. However, the Xbox Series X rumoured to cost over $550.

