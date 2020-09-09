Xbox Series S FAQ: All your questions about Microsoft’s ‘smallest Xbox’, answered

Microsoft's Xbox Series S video game console will launch on November 10 for $299. (Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft Series S is no more a secret. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft has officially taken the wraps off from the lower-priced, all-digital next-generation video game console. At $299, the Xbox Series S will be joining the flagship Xbox Series X this November. Since many people would be tempted to know about the Xbox Series S, we thought it’d make sense to answer initial questions about smallest Xbox console ever made. We welcome more questions on the Series S, a smaller version of the flagship console, the Xbox Series X.

What is Xbox Series S?

Microsoft plans to release two game consoles this fall, and one of them is the Xbox Series S. Previously known under the codename Lockheart, the Xbox Series S console is expected to launch alongside the forthcoming Xbox Series X later this year. The Xbox Series S will be significantly less powerful than the flagship Series X, but still offer advanced features like ray tracing and a 512 GB solid-state drive (SSD). The Series S is a true next-generation game console, like the Series X.

How powerful is Xbox Series S?

Even though the Xbox Series S is an entry-level console, it’s capable of delivering the same next-gen experience as the Xbox Series X. The console is designed for those people who have a 1080p TV. Simply put, the console is incapable of playing games (natively) at 4K resolution. 4K doesn’t matter if you don’t have access to a 4K TV. That being said, the Series S owners will be able to upscale games to 4K and stream media at 4K. If you have no plans to buy a 4K TV, the Xbox Series S will be the best choice

Microsoft did not release the detailed specs for the Series S, but it is expected to come with the same CPU as the flagship Xbox Series X console. The cheaper Xbox Series S will also support 1440p up to 120 frames per second, have a Velocity Architecture 512GB SSD, and DirectX ray tracing, variable-rate shading, variable refresh rate and “ultra-low latency.” All this means the Xbox Series S will be comparable to the PS5 All-digital edition.

Does Xbox Series S support physical disks?

No. The Xbox Series S does not come with a Blu-ray disk drive. Instead, it will be a disk-less console. This shouldn’t worry people because the gaming industry is moving towards a digital-only ecosystem where physical copies of games would be the thing of the past. The logic behind an all-digital console makes sense for Microsoft. After all, the company is heavily betting on the Game Pass Ultimate service, through which you get Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for PC and access to the Project xCloud cloud gaming service, all for the same price.

Is Xbox Series S smaller than Xbox Series X?

Microsoft said the new console, called the Xbox Series S, is the “smallest Xbox” ever. In fact, the Series S will be 60 per cent smaller than Series X. The Series S’s design reminds us of the Xbox One S, though there are some modifications like a distinctive circular grille on the side panel. The console’s white colour scheme looks classy and minimalistic.

How much will the Xbox Series S cost?

The Xbox Series S will cost only $299 (approx Rs 21,987). This puts the Xbox Series S in direct competition with the Nintendo Switch, which also costs $299. The Series S will reportedly cost $25 a month in the US under the Xbox All Access scheme. With the Xbox Series S rumoured to costs $499, the Series S at $299 looks reasonable.

When can I get my hands on it?

Microsoft hasn’t revealed when the pre-orders will go live – but we do know that the console would debut on November 10 in the US. The international price of the Xbox Series S has not been revealed yet. We expect the Series S to launch in India in late December or early January 2021.

