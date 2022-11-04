scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Xbox prices set to go up again in India, could now start at Rs 55,990

Xbox Series X: The new hike is the third hike the next-gen console has received since launch.

xbox series x, xbox hike,Here's how much the Xbox Series X could soon cost. (Image Source: Xbox)

Microsoft has again hiked the prices of the Xbox Series X gaming console in India. The price of the next-gen console now starts at Rs 55,990 in India.

While Microsoft is yet to officially announce the hike, which would be the third one the console has seen since launch, the news comes from Twitter user Rishi Alwani (@rishialwani), who has predicted price hikes accurately before. The Xbox website still mentions the price as Rs 49,999.

The prices of the accessories for the Xbox have also now gone up. The Xbox Series X wireless controller (Robot White) has now gone up from Rs 5,690 to Rs 5,990. The wireless controller with USB C (Black) is priced at Rs 5,990 instead of Rs 5,390.

The Xbox wireless controller in Shock Blue and Electric Volt colours will also now be priced at Rs 6,490 instead of Rs 5,890. The Mineral Camo edition wireless controller will now cost Rs 6,990 instead of Rs 6,390.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller meanwhile, now costs Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 15,990.

Meanwhile, rumours of rival next-gen console the Sony PlayStation 5 receiving a hike continue to surface, although Sony has not confirmed this. The pricing of both the disc and digital editions of the console continue to show as Rs 49,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively on platforms like Flipkart where you can pre-book the console, despite stocks remaining tight.

