Xbox Games Showcase: How to watch live stream from India tonight

Microsoft will hold its Xbox first-party games showcase later today in a high-profile “Xbox Games Showcase” event. The Xbox showcase event will likely last for more than an hour, and will solely focus on Xbox Series X games. The event will be an answer to Sony’s Future of Gaming event which happened last month, where the Japanese tech giant not only gave the first look at the PS5 but also unveiled the first-party games coming to the next-gen console.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Xbox Games Showcase event, including how to watch it live from India.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase event?

The Xbox Games Showcase event will start at 9 AM PT (9:30 PM IST) on July 23, 2020. There’s also going to be a pre-show before the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. It begins at 8:00 AM PT (8:30 PM), one hour before the main showcase event.

How you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase event?

Xbox will stream the live event on its official website (Xbox.com). Alternatively, you can join the steam via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

What will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase event?

Microsoft has confirmed that it will first-party games for the Xbox Series X, the company’s next-generation console due for launch later this year. While the company has tight-lipped on what games it will announce for the Series X, but we do know that the highly-anticipated Halo Infinite will be a part of the show. Microsoft will 100 per cent show the gameplay footage of Halo Infinite running on the Xbox Series X. Wasteland 3and Fable 4 could be announced at the show. Rumor has it that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Red Dead Redemption 2 could also be shown.

Apart from games, don’t expect Microsoft to announce the price of the Xbox Series X at today’s event. It’s also unclear if Microsoft chooses to reveal the Xbox Series S, the cheaper version of the Xbox Series X, at the event.

