Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold prices dropped in India

Microsoft India will be revising the prices for the Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The company will be dropping the subscription rates by roughly 28 per cent, according to Gadgets 360.

In an email to the publication, Microsoft said that it is dropping tariffs according to prevailing market conditions in the country. The newly reduced rates will come into effect from the first of April this year.

An Xbox Live Gold membership allows users to play games online on Microsoft’s servers. On Microsoft India’s website, it is currently priced at Rs 489 just by itself. The price will be revised to Rs 349.

The Xbox Ultimate Pass gives subscribers access to over 100 games on both PC and console and same-day access to Xbox Game Studios titles along with many other member-only perks and rewards. It also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription and EA Play subscription. After the new rates come into effect, users will be able to get 8 months of membership for Rs 499 per month, as opposed to the existing price of Rs 699 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Duration Old Price New Price 1 month Rs 699 Rs 499 3 months Rs 2,099 Rs 1,499 6 months Rs 4,199 Rs 2,999 12 months Rs 8,399 Rs 5,999 24 months Rs 16,799 Rs 11,999

An EA play subscription doesn’t currently offer much apart from a 10 per cent discount on games and other digital purchases from EA, member-only content in games, and free 10-hour trials for newly-released EA games.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC offers many of the same benefits as the Xbox Ultimate Pass with the notable exception of an Xbox Live Gold subscription. The rates for the PC Game Pass will go down to Rs 349 per month for 8 months from Rs 489 currently.

PC Game Pass Duration Old Price New Price 1 month Rs 489 Rs 349 3 months Rs 1,467 Rs 1,049 6 months Rs 2,934 Rs 2,099 12 months Rs 5,858 Rs 4,199

The Xbox Game Pass for Console will be missing both Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions. Just like with the PC membership, the rates for the console Game Pass will also be slashed from Rs 489 to Rs 349.