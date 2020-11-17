Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now: Which service you should get?

(Image: Sony, Microsoft)

With Microsoft and Sony both launching their next generation consoles, potential buyers might find themselves confused over which one to get. Multiple factors would get considered while making the purchase, including the price, game library, game subscription services, and more. Both Microsoft and Sony have their own game subscription services called Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now. Here we will be taking a look at what both the services have to offer and which one is a better deal for you.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now: Price

PlayStation Now is currently not available in India. But, according to a report by TheMakoReactor, the company is expected to launch the service in India this year. However, if you cannot wait, you can simply make a new PlayStation account and set the region as US. In the US, PS Now costs $9.99 (approximately Rs 743) per month. You can also opt for the three months plan and the yearly plan, priced at $24.99 (approximately Rs 1,860) and at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,467).

Xbox Game Pass on the other hand is available in India. If you are a new user, you can start the subscription at just Rs 50 for the first month as a trial. The service is usually priced at Rs 489 per month. If you are looking to get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then it will cost Rs 699 per month and will come with additional perks like free in-game content, access to EA Play and more.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now: What is it?

PS Now allows its users to stream over 800 games from its library to their PlayStation or PC. It also allows users to download these games to their PC or PlayStation. For streaming games via the PS Now service, Sony recommends that players have a net connection of at least 5Mbps. With the help of this service, players can get their hands on exclusive games like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, and Uncharted.

With the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft provides players with access to over 100 games from its vast library, and allows Ultimate Pass owners access to its Project xCloud gaming platform (known as Xbox Cloud gaming). Ultimate Pass owners also get access to a number of EA game titles also via the EA Game Pass. An additional benefit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has over PS Now, is the ability to steam games on to mobile platforms like Android and iOS.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now: Games

Xbox Game Pass took the ball from PS Now back in 2019, when it started provided its customers with triple A titles like The Outer Worlds, Gears 5 and more on day one. The company has promised that it will bring its next-gen exclusives like Halo: Infinite and Fable very soon to the streaming service.

Microsoft on the Game Pass website commits to access for over 100 games at once, however, we usually get to see around 200 Game Pass titles available at once for consoles and around 150 for PC. With the service it also allows customers to buy and keep a game for a 20 percent reduction and a 10 percent discount for associated DLC.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also get access to EA Play, which provides customers with access to over 60 games with exclusive in-game challenges, rewards, and content, as well as discounts on EA digital purchases and access to game trials.

PS Now offers customers more games with a catalogue of over 800 games at a time. However, these games rarely include day one titles and rather have a lot of older games from the PS1, PS2 and PS3 generations. There are also some games from the PS4 generation like The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn, however, they are few and rare.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now: Which service is better

Xbox Game Pass took the lead back in 2019 and is still ahead of PS Now, even though it offers a lesser number of games. The key features that propel Xbox Game Pass ahead of PlayStation Now are the facts that first-party games arrive very soon, the quality of the library, better streaming, access to EA Play and more.

Sony is not behind and is constantly improving its PS Now offering with more first party games and triple A titles showing up on the PS Now service. Apart from this, the company has also recently cut the prices of its service.

Both Sony and Microsoft are competitive, with Xbox Game Pass currently having the edge over PS Now. If you are looking at game services, and want the better one, then you should get the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X.

