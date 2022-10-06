Xbox Game Pass: Check out these games coming this October

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is one of the best gaming subscriptions you can buy right now. With Microsoft adding new titles to its collection every once in a while, here we take a look at some of the games which are available or will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in the coming days.

Chivalry 2

Starting with the sequel to the celebrated multiplayer game Chivalry, Chivalry 2 is a first-person slasher that is heavily inspired by characters from medieval movie battles. Those interested in games like Ubisoft’s For Honor will certainly enjoy the sound of swords clashing, archers shooting and castle sieges. It is available on Xbox Cloud, consoles and PC.

Medieval Dynasty

Currently available on the PC Game Pass, Medieval Dynasty is a survival crafting and town management adventure game set in the early Middle Ages. Featuring state-of-the-art graphics, it is a combination of survival, simulation, role-playing and strategy games. Medieval Dynasty is now available on Xbox Series X and Series S now.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Set in the same universe as the award-winning comic book, players are put in the shoes of Lee Everett, a criminal who survives in the world of the undead. The game is available for PC players with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The second season of The Walking Dead explores the life of an orphaned girl named Clementine, who is left to fend for herself in a world full of undead. PC players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can now play the second season in the five-part game series.

Eville

Eville is an upcoming multiplayer social deduction game where players have to betray their friends and lie to win. Set in a village that is rocked by a series of murders, the game requires players to convince others that they are not the murderer in order to stay alive. Eville will be available for console and PC Xbox Game Pass subscribers on October 11.

Costume Quest

If you are interested in role-playing games, make sure to check out Costume Quest. On their way, players can collect magical costumes with powers, unique weapons and special items as they complete quests.

Available on cloud and consoles, the game lets players explore neighbourhoods like Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall, and Fall Valley Carnival in an epic adventure to save Halloween. The game will be available for cloud and console players on October 11.

Dyson Sphere Program

Dyson Sphere Program is a space simulation strategy game where players have to collect resources, design production lines, harness the power of stars and build factories in space. The game will be available for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers on October 13.

Scorn

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Scorn is a first person horror adventure game where players have to make their own decision while being thrown around in a world full of nightmarish creatures. The game will be available for cloud, PC and Xbox Series X and Series S players on October 14.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Sequel to the celebrated A Plague Tale: Innocence, the second installment in the series takes players in a world where they will discover the cost of saving those they love and fight for their survival. The game will be available for cloud, PC and Xbox Series X and Series S players on October 18.