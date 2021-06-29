Xbox Cloud Gaming Service now available on iOS, Windows 10 PCs

The service includes over 100 games in the Xbox Cloud Gaming library that players can get access to if they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. (Image Source: Xbox)

Microsoft’s xCloud service, more recently referred to as the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, is now available on iOS and Windows 10 PCs to subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The move comes after the company announced an invite-only system beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS and Windows. The service is now rolling out to everyone in 22 countries.

The service includes over 100 games in the Xbox Cloud Gaming library that players can get access to if they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg #XboxGamePass — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

Xbox Cloud Gaming Vice President and Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein recently shared in a blog post that the service will be open to users with a Windows 10 PC and iOS-based devices including iPhones and iPads. The services itself can be accessed via browsers like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Apple’s own Safari and get access to the titles.

The 22 countries that the service is live in right now, includes Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, and others. However, India is not on the list as of now. However, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available in India, costing Rs 699 per month.

Titles on Xbox Cloud Gaming can be enjoyed via supported controllers or even touch controls depending on the device. The subscription costs $14.99 per month (about Rs 1,100). Microsoft currently has a discount going on that lets you grab the service for just $1 (about Rs 75) and users even get two extra months free on buying the subscription for one month.