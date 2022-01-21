scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Xbox chief says ‘Call of Duty’ will remain on PlayStation

PlayStation fans will still be able to play the famed 'Call of Duty' franchise on the Sony gaming platform even after the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc.

By: Bloomberg |
January 21, 2022 11:24:51 am
Sony PS5, Sony PlayStationA Sony PlayStation 5 is seen in this file photo.

PlayStation fans will still be able to play the famed ‘Call of Duty’ franchise on the Sony gaming platform even after the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc by the parent of rival Xbox, Microsoft Corp.’s head of gaming said on Thursday.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer offered the assurance after speaking to Sony executives, saying that the company intends to honor all of Activision Blizzard’s existing agreements after the acquisition, including keeping the game on PlayStation.

“Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship,” he said in a post on Twitter. Sony shares plummeted 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday after Microsoft said it would spend $69 billion to buy Activision and its portfolio of big-name games which also include ‘Diablo’, ‘World of Warcraft’, and ‘Candy Crush Saga’.

Read more |Everything Microsoft owns after Activision Blizzard acquisition

A Sony spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that it expected Microsoft to abide by contractual agreements and ensure that Activision games remain available on various platforms.

