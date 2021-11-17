‘WWE SuperCard’ Season 8 is out now on Android and iOS

2K Games’ popular card battle mobile game, ‘WWE SuperCard’ is heading into a new era with Season 8, starting today. The update brings with it a new Survivor game mode, three new card tiers, new roster additions, and several gameplay upgrades.

The brand-new Survivor mode pits the player in a winner-takes-all-tournament against up to 10 other online players, using a closed pack of cards dealt at random. At the beginning of each match, players can strategically trade unwanted cards with their opponents, which may or may not affect the outcome of the game.

In this game, cards come in different rarity tiers, where higher value implies better stats. Season 8 will introduce three new card tiers namely Mire, Maelstrom, and Valhalla. It will be available to players as they advance.

As a roster update, WWE SuperCard will be adding a new deck of cards representing both new and old wrestling legends ranging from Rick Boos, Julius and Brutus Creed, Molly Holly, Mansoor, and more, for the very first time.

The app also includes a few gameplay upgrades to make the professional wrestling experience more immersive. The new Champion’s Boost feature is a type of buff or stat modifier that will be applied to a Superstar’s card after winning a WWE title. The attribute will increase and adjust your stats accordingly, so you gain an advantage in your next fight.

Manager Cards will make an appearance in Season 8, with their effects being applied to active cards at the start of a match. “Decks now have a provision for three support cards – one Manager Card and two single-use support cards”, reads the press release.

Also Read: | Epic Games adds Naruto skins to Fortnite

Additionally, players will also be rewarded based on how many times they log into the game. Dubbed ‘The Pack Battle’, at the end of every week, WWE SuperCard will roll out a free pack, where the more active players get rewarded with better items.

Developed by Cat Daddy Games, WWE SuperCard is an online multiplayer card battle game for mobile devices. Players are required to build their own deck of Superstars and battle other players from around the world in pay-per-view events such as Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Royale Rumble, and so on.

WWE SuperCard Season 8 is now available to download for free on Android and iOS.