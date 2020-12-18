WWE Racing Showdown is a made in India WWE game: JetSynthesys’ Managing Director

JetSynthesys claims to have made the game completely in India. (Image: JetSynthesys)

WWE is one of the world’s largest sports franchises. Keeping this in mind Pune-based JetSynthesys has partnered with it to launch the WWE Racing Showdown, which is being introduced in India first. It is a mobile game that combines racing with combat action. Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, explained that this is a new genre that they are tackling with racing and combat blended together.

“Bringing in WWE has changed the shape of the game in terms of what kind of characters can be there. The ability to engage different personalities and many of these different things, which we are very sensitive about,” Navani said. JetSynthesys says they have made the game completely in India. However, Navani did mention that the company had hired a lot of foreign talent for the development stages. With this, it took around 18 months to develop the game and launch it in India.

“India is the second largest market for WWE after the US, due to which we are launching the game here first as a pilot run, and will soon be launching it in the international markets,” he explained. The mobile game is currently available on iOS and Android.

(Image: JetSynthesys)

“The reason JetSynthesys made a Combat Racing game is because the company wanted to present the WWE stars in a different way to gamers, as a lot of other WWE games are already available in the market,” he added.

When asked if the game looks quite similar to the old PC game, Road Rash, Navani said, “There are similarities between this and many other games over a period of time, but again this is a mobile experience and unlike tools, the characters use their unique moves from the world of WWE.”

At the time of launch, there were many bugs present inside of the game. And many still persist. However, the company is confident that it will iron all of these out in a few days with regular updates to make this a bug free build. Later on, the company will keep on releasing updates that maintain the app and bring additional content like new player packs to it.

When asked if they planned on adding classic players like Hulk Hogan, Navani replied, “There will be a constant revisions as we move forward, and a certain number of characters will be added every quarter.”

He did not reveal the exact download numbers for the game, but did state that to fuel the popularity of the game, the company will be conducting eSports tournaments in the country soon. These tournaments will start in January, 2021.

Currently, the company is monetising the app in two ways: in-app purchases and advertisements. However later on it plans to diversify these streams. These would include merchandise opportunities, in-game billboard advertising and more.

