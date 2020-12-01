WWE Racing Showdown available on Google Play: Pre-register and get a free reward

Players can choose from a roster of WWE Superstars, WWE RAW Legends, NXT and SmackDown from any era. (Image: Play Store)

WWE Racing Showdown is a new mobile game that has been developed by JetSynthesys and will soon be made available on Android and iOS. The game has now been made available for Android users to pre-register. The game allows players to choose their favourite WWE Superstar and race other WWE stars on bikes. All of this while punching and kicking other racers just like Road Rash, just with the addition of Nitro boost.

Players can choose from a roster of WWE Superstars, WWE RAW Legends, NXT and SmackDown from any era. This includes players like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and more. You also get to see the characters perform their famous finishing moves.

Apart from the wide selection of characters, players can also customise the bikes, on which these characters race each other. You can also play in the online multi-player mode, where you will be racing and fighting against other players from across the globe.

Interested Android users can register for the game from the Google Play Store. You just need to search WWE Racing Showdown on the Play Store, select the app and tap on the “Pre-register” button. All users pre-registering for the game will also be signed up to get a pre-registration reward, which the company is yet to specify. The reward will be added to the game, when you download it on the launch date.

The game is currently only available for pre-registration and the company has not specified a launch date for it. However, considering past JetSynthesys game launches, we can expect it to be made available quite soon.

Note: The game is yet to be listed on the Apple App Store.

