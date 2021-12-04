WWE 2K22 confirmed to get new game modes ahead of launch

WWE’s upcoming game, WWE 2K22 is set to get some brand new game modes and other additions. Ahead of its launch, publisher 2K Games has released a new post, along with a new video that reveals the same. The game has been designed by the developer, Visual Concepts.

The post gives users an insight into what they can expect from the next game in the WWE franchise, which is currently set to be released in March.

On the surface, the changes coming to the new WWE game seem to be pretty standard. The game will reportedly get a new engine, graphics, and better gameplay controls. But some of the game modes do seem interesting and fresh.

One of the new additions, that users can expect to experience once the game launches, is the ‘Showcase’ mode. The mode will allow players to ”take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments.”

The title is also set to get a mode called MyGM, which translates to management mode. The mode will essentially allow users to step in the shoes of WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Players will be able to draft wrestlers, book their matches, manage their contracts, and keep their roster running well.

MyFACTION seems to be a similar mode, except users will need to create ”a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo” via weekly events and updates.

The game will also get a ‘MyRISE’ option which is a campaign mode where users will need to create their own wrestler, starting as a rookie and climb their way to the top.

WWE had released a trailer for the game as well back in April this year.

To recall, the last entry in the WWE franchise was 2K20, which launched way back in 2019 and was criticized by fans for being buggy. There was no WWE Game last year and now the developer is starting fresh with 2K22.