WWE 2K22: Release date, platforms, and everything you need to know

WWE 2K22, the awaited wrestling game is set to launch next year on March 22. The game was previously announced at WrestleMania 37 in April and was set to launch in this calendar year. Unfortunately that will not be happening, as suggested by the new March reveal. However, we do have a trailer for the title now.

The new trailer debuted during WWE SummerSlam broadcast and a full reveal for the same is expected to come in January 2022. The reveal features a compilation of WWE 2K22 gameplay featuring WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, as well as a first glance at Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Ricochet and Kane.

WWE 2K22 is being developed by Visual Concepts and 2K, a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

WWE 2K22: What to expect?

WWE 2K22 promises new controls, incredible graphics, and a redesigned engine for the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date. As part of the game’s development process, 85 per cent of the in-game roster has taken part in facial scanning for ultra-realistic and updated character models, and more than 3,400 new animations have been captured.

Not a lot beyond this is known at the moment and more details will only be seen in the January reveal it seems. WWE 2K22 succeeds WWE 2K20, which as per a report by Eurogamer was so poorly received that a planned WWE 2K21 sequel to the game was scrapped. The reasons included broken gameplay and very old graphics. WWE 2K22 will aim at improving on those aspects.