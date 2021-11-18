WWE 2K22: New features and innovations revealed

2K Games has unveiled an early look at the new features and upgrades coming to its annual wrestling franchise, ‘WWE 2K22’. Dubbed ‘WWE 2K Hit List’, the lineup touches upon its most requested and anticipated additions to the game, ahead of its launch in March 2022.

MyGM mode

The newest addition to the franchise, MyGM mode, is essentially a manager mode for WWE 2K22, where players get to decide what happens during the show. You can draft wrestlers, book matches, manage contracts, and create new storylines to keep your in-game audience entertained and begging for more.

MyFACTION mode

The MyFACTION mode will allow players to create their own legendary teams within the larger WWE roster, as they partake in weekly events to upgrade their superstars. It will also feature franchise-first cosmetic items that you can purchase for offline play.

MyRISE mode

Players will experience the complete journey of a WWE Superstar, right from their humble beginnings as a rookie, followed by the mass following, and their immortalisation as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female characters that you’ve created.

Also Read: | The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Stunning Graphics

The graphics in WWE 2K22 look more realistic than ever, with more emphasis on sweat, wrinkles, dynamic camera angles, and overall better lighting. The team at Visual Concepts have used the same industry-leading process as the NBA 2K franchise to scan and animate the wrestlers, based on their real-life counterpart.

WWE 2K22 Hit List – Top 10 features. (Image credit: 2K Games) WWE 2K22 Hit List – Top 10 features. (Image credit: 2K Games)

Additionally, WWE 2K22 features a gameplay engine that’s been redesigned from the ground up, updated and intuitive controls, and a new Showcase mode where players can relive a legendary wrestler’s most iconic matches and moments. The Universe mode and Creation Suite will also be returning with all sorts of wild customisation options.

The game comes after a year-long hiatus, following the cancellation of its previous instalment, 2K21, owing to recycled gameplay, poor graphics, and an overbearing amount of bugs. 2K Games also announced the latest season for their card battle mobile game, ‘WWE SuperCard’, yesterday, which is available to download on Android and iOS devices.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022. Further updates on the same should be expected in January.