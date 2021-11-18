scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

WWE 2K22: New features and innovations revealed

WWE 2K22 Hit List gives an early look at the new manager mode, redesigned game engine, and updated controls.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 18, 2021 9:40:05 pm
WWE 2K22: New features and innovations revealed. (Image credit: 2K Games)

2K Games has unveiled an early look at the new features and upgrades coming to its annual wrestling franchise, ‘WWE 2K22’. Dubbed ‘WWE 2K Hit List’, the lineup touches upon its most requested and anticipated additions to the game, ahead of its launch in March 2022.

MyGM mode

The newest addition to the franchise, MyGM mode, is essentially a manager mode for WWE 2K22, where players get to decide what happens during the show. You can draft wrestlers, book matches, manage contracts, and create new storylines to keep your in-game audience entertained and begging for more.

MyFACTION mode

The MyFACTION mode will allow players to create their own legendary teams within the larger WWE roster, as they partake in weekly events to upgrade their superstars. It will also feature franchise-first cosmetic items that you can purchase for offline play.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

MyRISE mode

Players will experience the complete journey of a WWE Superstar, right from their humble beginnings as a rookie, followed by the mass following, and their immortalisation as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female characters that you’ve created.

Also Read: |The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Stunning Graphics

The graphics in WWE 2K22 look more realistic than ever, with more emphasis on sweat, wrinkles, dynamic camera angles, and overall better lighting. The team at Visual Concepts have used the same industry-leading process as the NBA 2K franchise to scan and animate the wrestlers, based on their real-life counterpart.

WWE 2K22 Hit List – Top 10 features. (Image credit: 2K Games)

Additionally, WWE 2K22 features a gameplay engine that’s been redesigned from the ground up, updated and intuitive controls, and a new Showcase mode where players can relive a legendary wrestler’s most iconic matches and moments. The Universe mode and Creation Suite will also be returning with all sorts of wild customisation options.

The game comes after a year-long hiatus, following the cancellation of its previous instalment, 2K21, owing to recycled gameplay, poor graphics, and an overbearing amount of bugs. 2K Games also announced the latest season for their card battle mobile game, ‘WWE SuperCard’, yesterday, which is available to download on Android and iOS devices.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022. Further updates on the same should be expected in January.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement