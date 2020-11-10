World Cricket Championship 3 goes live ahead of IPL 2020 final; how to get

WCC 3 offers players a realistic cricket game environment visuals along with commentator voices from Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden. (Image: World Cricket Championship)

World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3) game for iOS and Android is now out of beta and available for users to download from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Nextwave Multimedia, the company which developed the game states that it saw an average of over four million players take part in the three-phase beta testing programme of World Cricket Championship 3 for 49 minutes daily.

The game saw a huge surge in downloads after the country-wide lockdown, and currently has around 143 million downloads. The app can be downloaded free of cost from the Play Store and the App Store, but it does have in-app purchases available for playing different modes.

WCC 3 offers players a realistic cricket game environment visuals along with commentator voices from Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden. The game brings in new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, advanced AI, women’s cricket mode, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and more. All of these modes can be accessed via coins, which can be accumulated by watching ads, purchasing coins, levelling up and completing tasks.

WCC 3 also brings in new Player Name Presets feature, which allows the user to simulate country teams with regional names. This means that gamers will not have to go through a tedious process of editing whenever they want to play as a different team. Presets will let them access regional squads mapped to their terms of performance and abilities.

The game also brings in a new Hot Events game mode that lets players participate in live events with players across the world. Players when starting the game will get a free invite. However, they will have to purchase more if they want to keep participating.

The new world tour mode lets players face off against countries, and get rewarded with kits and other goodies. The game also gets a new women’s cricket mode, which allows gamers to experience women’s cricket. Gamers also get a chance to play the Ashes series and gain unique rewards.

