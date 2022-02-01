Wordle Hard Mode: What it is and why you should turn it on

The web is full of Wordle strategies, tips and tricks to get the right word of the day in a minimal number of guesses. However, few people know that Wordle also comes with a ‘Hard Mode’ with slightly different rules, and that this mode will actually help you get to the right word quicker.

Here’s all you need to know about Wordle’s Hard Mode and how you can use it to your advantage.

What is Hard Mode?

Wordle’s Hard Mode brings in one simple rule, adding to all existing Wordle rules you already know about. In Hard Mode, all correct letters in a guess (yellow and green letters) must be used in the subsequent chance for the game to detect the word as a legitimate guess.

This means that if your first guess is the word RATIO and you get a yellow on the T and O, then your second guess must contain both these letters in any position. If you enter a word like CLOSE for your next guess, you will see that the game will not detect it, instead reminding you that you need to guess a word with both T and O.

How to turn on Hard Mode in Wordle

To turn Hard Mode on, simply navigate to the gear-shaped icon on the top-right of the Wordle page. Here, users can find the Hard Mode toggle along with a few other options like Dark Mode. Switch the toggle on and hard mode will be in effect immediately. When you start guessing for next Wordle puzzle, you will have to stick to the new rules.

Why Hard Mode is actually beneficial to players

Hard Mode may sound difficult, but it is actually a helpful way to make sure you get to the right word quicker. The new additional rule ensures that you don’t use up your six guesses with redundant words. By forcing you to implement correct letters from previous guesses, the rule actually increases the chances of your next guess being the right word.

Even if it isn’t, you could land a couple more yellow and green letters, which again will need to be used in the next chance. This will let you focus your guesses on words that could be right and improve your overall experience.