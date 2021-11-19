WB Games makes ‘MultiVersus’ official: Features Batman, Shaggy, and more

Warner Bros’ has finally revealed ‘MultiVersus’, a crossover platform fighter that features several playable characters from their trademarked properties. The game is scheduled to release sometime in 2022 and will be free to download on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The game is similar in style to Nintendo’s ‘Smash Bros’ and features an iconic list of characters from WB films, shows, and comics. So far, the roster includes 13 champions ranging from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), and more.

Each character will be equipped with a unique set of abilities such as smoke bombs for Batman, icy breath for Superman, and the meme-born Ultra Instinct ability for Shaggy. The game is primarily built around a 2v2 tag-team system, where your teammate can help you in harsh moments. Wonder Woman’s lasso, for example, yanks you back into the arena, while Steven Universe can deploy a shield in front of you. That being said, solo queue (1v1) is also a viable option, along with 4-player free-for-all, where all four heroes in the game will fight to be the last man standing.

In MultiVersus, the characters are voiced by their original acting talent, making the experience more immersive. Batman is voiced by Kevin Conroy, Harley Quinn by Tara Strong, Arya Stark by Maisie Williams, and so on. It also features a ton of customisation options through skins and other cosmetic items. For example – Bizzaro skin for Superman.

Before heading into a match, players can customise their perk loadouts to get an added edge. They can be unlocked by playing the game, earning enough XP, and then spending those points in the character screen. The trailer also gives a short glimpse of the paid battle pass system where you can unlock emotes, exclusive skins, and other items.

Additionally, MultiVersus will come with support for cross-play enabled at launch. Players on PC will be able to invite and fight with or against console players, or vice versa with ease.

To avoid input lags and disconnections, the team at Player First Games is investing a lot into making the best responsive netcode, in addition to dedicated servers from day one.

MultiVersus will also be making regular updates by adding new characters to the roster and in-game events that grant players rewards. The game is currently in its final stages of development and will allow players to test the waters in advance by signing up for playtests on their official website.