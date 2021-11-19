Warner Bros’ ‘Multiversus’ game: Here’s everything we know so far

A new crossover platform fighter game dubbed Multiversus by Warner Bros has been the subject of several leaks in the gaming world. The game is rumoured to have a similar style to Nintendo’s Smash Bros and will supposedly feature a number of playable characters, all from WB’s trademarked properties. We take a look at everything that is known about the ‘Multiversus’ game.

Multiversus leaks: What we know so far

The ‘Multiversus’ discussions first began when Reddit user – u/hugeleakeractually dumped insider information regarding a secret, brand-new Netherrealm game on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. The leak stated that the game is based on Smash Bros, and had been in development long before Nickelodeon announced their own take on a platform fighter (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl).

It also claimed that it will be a Tag-Team game. The game would include the following characters at launch, according to the leak: Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Gandalf (Lord of the Rings), Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flintstone, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo. There’s also talk of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, though it is not confirmed as yet.

Further notable industry insider and journalist for GamesBeat Jeff Grubb, also commented on the subject stating that the Warner Bros platform fighter is indeed real though he said it is not being developed by Netherrealm.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

Multiversus Trademark

Further evidence was also seen in a trademark registration issued by Warner Bros Entertainment for the name “MULTIVERSUS”. The “Goods and Services” information on the page states that the product comes under tags such as: CD-ROM computer game discs, Downloadable software for use in playing online computer games and Downloadable computer game software.

Multiversus Screenshot Leak

Finally, we’ve also seen online content creator Hungrybox, share a screenshot of the character selection screen from the game. And it featured the following characters: Stephen Universe, Finn and Jake (Adventure Time), Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman, Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny and an original dragon-like character

No later than this, the image was taken down in response to a copyright strike, potentially from Warner Bros themselves. Check out the tweets below on the trademark and the character list.

y’all thought I was lying, huh? Warner Bros Multiversus Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons -Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

It should be noted that Warner Bros hasn’t commented on any of these speculations, besides copyright striking people who’ve been sharing the leaked screenshot on social media. And although there is no information on a reveal date or platform(s), Multiversus could launch on the next-gen consoles and Windows PC via Steam. But we will have to wait and see how this plays out.