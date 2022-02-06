Warcraft Mobile: What we know about Blizzard’s multiplayer online role-playing game

Blizzard Entertainment is planning to launch a mobile version of its popular MMO (massively multiplayer online game), World of Warcraft, sometime this year. Company CEO, Bobby Kotick had previously confirmed multiple mobile Warcraft experiences in “advanced development” at Blizzard.

The news comes via Activision’s quarterly earnings report which briefly mentioned the project. “Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

To date, the only mobile experience based on the Warcraft universe has been in Hearthstone – a tactical card-based game that builds upon the existing lore. Details are light, but we can assume the game will be out on both Android and iOS, the same as Hearthstone.

World of Warcraft functions on a recurring monthly payment system that unlocks new levels and characters, for which, Blizzard will be forced to comply with Apple’s policies that effectively ban applications that run third-party stores. Similar to Hearthstone, the company will be required to let go of the 30 percent developer revenue that they earn from in-game purchases.

Blizzard’s previously announced mobile outing, Diablo Immortal was set to launch last year but got delayed to accommodate changes and feedback from an alpha test they ran back in December 2021. According to the new report, the company has concluded its public testing on the title with positive feedback.

Blizzard is also making strong progress in its pipeline including new experiences in Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch – whose sequel got delayed indefinitely owing to premature reveal and other development hitches within the company. Blizzard also has an original, unannounced survival game in the works, for which, they are currently recruiting new talent.