Video game stocks slide on Google’s AI model that turns prompts into playable worlds

NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, US, February 7, 2022. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of videogame companies fell sharply in afternoon trading on Friday after Alphabet’s Google rolled out its artificial intelligence model capable of creating interactive digital worlds with simple prompts.

Shares of “Grand Theft Auto” maker Take-Two Interactive fell 10%, online gaming platform Roblox was down over 12%, while videogame engine maker Unity Software dropped ‍21%.

The ⁠AI model, dubbed “Project Genie”, allows users to simulate a real-world environment through prompts with text or uploaded images, potentially disrupting how video games have been made for over a decade and forcing developers to adapt to the ​fast-moving technology.

“Unlike explorable experiences in static ‌3D snapshots, Genie 3 generates the path ahead in real time as you move and interact with the ​world. It simulates physics and interactions for dynamic worlds,” Google said in a blog post on Thursday.