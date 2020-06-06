Game roundup June 6: PUBG PC free, GTA 6 is not the end of GTA 5 and more

Here is a list of all important video game new for the day. (Image: Rockstar Games) Here is a list of all important video game new for the day. (Image: Rockstar Games)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have started playing video games in the additional free time they have due to the nationwide lockdown. Due to this, the gaming industry has seen a huge surge in players and have started releasing a slew of gaming related products, video games, DLCs and more. And this has in turn caused a lot of gaming related news to populate user feeds. We are now taking the initiative to cut out all the clutter and curate all of the important gaming industry news at one place, so that you don’t have to go searching the whole internet for that one important piece of news that you want to read.

EA brings over 25 of its games to Steam

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced it has brought over 25 of its games to the Steam Store in the first wave of its collaboration with Steam. These games will also be made available as a part of the EA Access subscription on Steam, when it launches later this summer. These games include Need for Speed Heat, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Unravel II and more. EA games while announcing its partnership with Valve last year, had made one of its latest game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the platform.

GTA VI is not the end of GTA V

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two said during an investors meeting that the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI does not mean that it will be an end of Grand Theft Auto V. Take-Two owns Rockstar Games. Zelnick did not confirm the existence of GTA 6, but spoke hypothetically that if there is a successor, it will exist alongside GTA V. He added that this will add to internal competition, with both GTA 5 and GTA 6 teams trying to up one another, in a similar fashion to NBA 2K Online and NBA 2K Online 2. Apart from this, a recent budget report made headlines as it leads people to believe that the company is looking to launch the sequel in 2023 as it plans to spend a huge amount on marketing. To which Rockstar later answered by denying the claim.

PUBG PC is free on Steam

PUBG Corporation in a short message on its official website has informed gamer that its widely popular battle royale game is free on the Steam Store until 10:30 PM IST, June 8. The message states, “As safety measures surrounding COVID-19 continue to keep people in their homes, the #PlayApartTogether message remains just as important. To further support this industry wide initiative, we’re running a PUBG Free Play Weekend on Steam!” Players can head over to Steam and get the game, which usually costs around Rs 1,000 for free. The only drawback of this is that, they will not be able to make any microtransactions or purchases from the in-game store until they purchase the game.

ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 2 was a good gaming smartphone that was priced very aggressively when compared to other gaming smartphones. The company is now looking to launch its third iteration, dubbed ROG Phone 3. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing revealed that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 10 operating system. Reports from Taiwan suggest that the company will launch the device alongside its Zenfone 7 in July.

Asus partners with Unity to move forward its ROG brand

Asus has partnered with Unity Technologies and is now a Verified Solutions Partner for them. Unity is a platform used for creating and operating interactive and real-time 3D (RT3D) content. With this the company says that it will ensure that its SDKs will always be optimized for Unity Editor, which will let developers test and develop games much more easily.

“This partnership aims to enhance the world-beating ROG Phone mobile gaming ecosystem, by making it easier for game developers to incorporate ROG Phone’s uniquely powerful hardware capabilities into their games,” said Bryan Chang, General Manager of the Phone Business Unit, ASUS.

Summer Game Fest

Many gaming events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, a few others have taken the route of doing an online only event. Summer Game Fest is one such event which will be hosted online and will include presentations from many large publishers like Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, CD Projekt Red, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Riot, Sony, Square Enix and more. The Summer Game Fest will be hosted as multiple events during May, June, July and August, and can be seen via a livestream hosted on the official YouTube channel of the Summer Game Fest and its Facebook handle.

EA Play Live delayed

EA has announced that its EA Play Live event, which was supposed to be an online only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on June 18 instead of June 11. This delay has been announced due to the ongoing protests taking place in the US around the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Battlefield 5 final major update now live

Battlefield 5 is debatably one of the best first-person shooting games currently available. It is now receiving the final major update that was scheduled and after this, it will only get minor updates, until plans of EA shift. The update has a total size of 9.75GB. It brings a number of new stuff including two new maps, new weapons, new gadgets and more. The company has already announced that the next instalment of the game will release in fiscal 2022, which begins in April 2021.

Overcooked available for free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store offers a number of weekly free games. Overcooked is this weeks free game and it replaces the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. The game is available for free until June 11 until 8:30 PM. It usually costs around Rs 500.

