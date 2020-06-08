Game news June 8: Last Of Us 2 release date, Halo Infinite sequel and more

Here is a list of all the important news today in and around the gaming industry. (Image: Sony) Here is a list of all the important news today in and around the gaming industry. (Image: Sony)

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the gaming industry has seen a boom and that’s mainly due to people staying indoors and spending a lot of their time playing video games and trying out many new ones. The demand has led many video games creating companies to crank up the release of new games, DLCs, products, and more, thus amounting to a huge number of video game news to release each day. A lot is happening in the world of gaming right now and today we bring to all the latest updates you must know if you are an avid gamer.

Starting from Last Of Us 2 release date to Amazon Crucible pre-season phase, here is a list of all the important news today in and around the gaming industry.

Video game industry to become worth $92 billion by the end of 2020

According to a recent report by GoldenCasinoNews, the video games industry will become worth $92 billion by the end of 2020 with a year-on-year growth rate of 10.9 per cent. The report further states that out of the $92 billion, $54.6 billion, which is around 60 per cent of the amount, will be the profit. Mobile games will remain the most significant revenue stream to drive this number.

Donate $5 and get 740 free games

Itch, the platform for games to get noticed has announced that with a minimum donation of $5, it will provide people with 740 free games from 564 creators on the platform. These games include Blades In The Dark, For The Honor and more.

Last Of Us 2 release date

Naughty Dog has finally announced that its much-awaited Last Of Us 2 video game will be launching on June 19. The game just like its predecessor will be a PlayStation exclusive. The game has already been delayed twice, since its original launch date of February 21. Players wanting to get their hands on the game can now pre-order it and get two in-game bonuses at launch.

Minecraft Dungeons takes the throne from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Microsoft recently launched its Minecraft Dungeons video game, which has now claimed the top spot at the best selling video game at the Nintendo eShop. The game took the throne from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. According to video game industry analyst, BenjiSales, Minecraft Dungeons is now taking the top spot on the Nintendo eShop and is the number one best-sold game on the Switch.

Amazon’s Crucible will remain in its pre-season phase indefinitely

Amazon recently revealed its first video game as a publisher, called Crucible. The game was not as popular as the company had aimed, due to which the company has announced that the game will remain in its pre-season phase until all of the features and improvements that the company wants to add to it have been made. Amazon has not revealed when it will be removing its pre-season phase and heading over with the first season.

Halo Infinite sequel already in the works?

Microsoft by the end of the year is supposed to launch its Xbox Series X next-gen console. One of the games that are highly anticipated for the upcoming Xbox Series X is Halo Infinite, which was rumoured to be the last episode in the journey for Master Chief. However, a new listing, found on Microsoft’s careers page for senior producers to help develop a new project in the Halo Universe, seems that this is not the end for Master Chief.

Apex Legends supports the Black Lives Matter movement

Apex Legends, the popular PC game has added a new splash screen in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The splash screen has replaced the ‘news’ function. Apart from this, the game has gotten a new tab on the bottom right, which reads, ‘Black Lives Matter’ clicking that takes a user to the EA website page in support of the movement.

