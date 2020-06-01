Gaming news June 1: PUBG Mobile Mysterious Jungle mode, Sony PlayStation 5, more

Here we will be taking a look at everything that is happening in the video game industry. (Image: PUBG Mobile) Here we will be taking a look at everything that is happening in the video game industry. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

The video game industry is quite fast paced when it comes to releasing new features, updates, DLC’s and games. Moreover, 2020 is a big one given we have been promised a new generation of gaming consoles (PS5 and Xbox One Series X). Also because COVID-19 outbreak has forced a lot of people take up gaming as a hobby given they are locked inside of their homes. Due to this, a lot of news surrounding the video gaming industry are coming up.

Here’s a roundup of everything that has happened in the gaming industry today.

PUBG Mobile Mysterious Jungle mode

PUBG Mobile Mysterious Jungle mode is now available for everyone. This new mode is based on top of the Sanhok map. This mode is randomly activate for players in queue for Sanhok in Classic Mode. In this mode, a lot of mysterious totems will be spread throughout the map for the players to gain tactical advantages during matches. It also brings new Jungle Food, which will allow players to experience mystical effects. It brings Hot Air Balloons, in which players can ride to survey the battlefield.

Sony PlayStation 5 ‘Future Of Gaming’ event

Sony will be holding its PlayStation 5 ‘Future Of Gaming’ event on June 4. At the event, the company will provide the world with the first glimpse at the games playable on the upcoming PS5. It is also reported that this will be the first time we will get to see the new PS5 console.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has launched its new Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor globally and it is the world’s first gaming monitor to come with a 1000R curvature. It comes in two sizes: 27-inch and 32-inch with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The device comes with support for Quantum dot technology, which helps it maintain accurate colour representation.

Zynga buys Peak Games for $1.8 billion

Zynga has announced that it is acquiring Peak Games for $1.8 billion. The $1.8 billion will be paid in two bifurcations: $900 million in cash and $900 million in Zynga shares. To recall, Zynga purchased Peak Games’ mobile card games business for $100 million. Under this deal, Zynga will get the whole business of Peak Games and not just a part of it.

Online gaming has seen 24 per cent more traffic due to COVID-19 in India

According to a report by Maple Capital Advisors, online gaming companies have seen a 24 per cent increase in traffic during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. It states that weeks between February 10 and March 22 visits to online gaming websites and apps increased by 24 per cent, and time spent on gaming sites and apps increased by 21 per cent.

PS Plus June games

Sony has revealed PlayStation Plus free games for June 2020: Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Call of Duty WW2. Call of Duty WW2 is available now, but Star Wars Battlefront 2, will be made available starting June 2. June 2 is also the date that Cities Skylines: PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 19 will leave the PS Plus free game library.

Xbox Gold June games

Microsoft just like its rival Sony offers its Xbox Gold customers free games. The June 2020 lineup includes Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse for Xbox One, and Destroy all Humans for Xbox 360. Coffee Tal for Xbox One and Sine Mora for Xbox 360 will be made available on June 16.

