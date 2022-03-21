Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong gets gameplay trailer ahead of May 19 release

Developer Nacon has released a new gameplay overview trailer for their upcoming narrative RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. The title was initially on track to launch in 2021, but the pandemic-induced work from home conditions caused some delay, and pushed it onto this year.

The trailer offers some insight into the world-building, which is set in the centre of Boston, New York. Players will step into a dark, fictional representation of the city, populated by humans and vampires alike – who reside secretly, disguising their nocturnal habits. The game lets you switch around between 3 main, playable characters, each with separate abilities and backstories.

Following an attack on the Boston Camarilla, a secret society of vampires, players must explore the city to uncover the mystery via branching dialogue sequences that have severe outcomes on the city and its populace. First comes Galeb, who is adept at using his Domination power to force out answers from his victims and would not mind snapping a few necks in the process.

Then there is Leysha, who is equipped with the Obfuscate ability that helps with great disguises to venture into crime scenes and run personal, detailed investigations. Finally, you have Enem, a celebrity, who uses her fame to unlock access to restricted areas and can sweet talk others to reveal key information.

Most conflicts are dialogue-oriented, where you could exhaust other options before selecting the highlighted key dialogue to win arguments. Same as every other Vampire game, players must maintain a low profile and stay hidden from the mortals. Relying too much on the vampiric sense can lead to a loss of blood points, which further causes the bestial side to take over. Players can then hunt down civilians in secret and raise their “wanted” meter or take the empath route – ultimately causing adverse effects to the town.

Also Read: | Elden Ring has a secret wall that only opens after 50 hits

Another much-anticipated Vampire game would be the sequel to Bloodlines, which was delayed indefinitely, following an order of development reboot. The title is being developed by Paradox Interactive and was initially planned to release in 2021.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is set to launch on May 19, 2022, on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.