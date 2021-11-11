Valve delays Steam Deck launch by 2 months citing component shortages

Valve’s highly-anticipated handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, has been delayed by two months owing to component shortages. The device will now launch in February 2022, instead of the previously scheduled December window.

Valve made the announcement via a blog post where they apologised for the delay. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

This ‘great chip shortage’ is also the prime reason for the slow manufacture and sparse distribution of the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and the new Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics cards. It has also given rise to a huge number of scalpers, who acquire such in-demand products in bulk and resell them for a profit.

Based on their updated build estimates, Valve will be starting a new reservation queue where more people can book their Steam Decks. The delivery dates for new bookings will be shifted back accordingly, while the current reservation holders keep their places in line and receive their Steam Decks on time i.e., February 2022.

“Again, we’re sorry we won’t be able to make our original ship date. We’ll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go.”, Valve said.

Valve’s Steam Deck is an upcoming handheld gaming device that essentially emulates the Steam OS to run games from your library. The portable PC features a range of functionalities such as remote play, vibrations, ergonomic thumbsticks, and the ability to plug it into a TV. It comes in three variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, though there is no difference in performance between them.

Unfortunately, Steam Deck reservations are currently not open to India.