Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Valve might soon launch Counter-Strike 2, but it may not be what you wished for

Valve is reportedly working on Counter-Strike 2 based on the Source 2 engine. Here's everything we know about the game so far.

Counter Strike GOThe latest version of Counter Strike was called CS: GO was launched in 2012. (Image Source: Throneful YouTube)
Counter-Strike is one of the most popular shooting games many of us grew up playing or still play to date. Ever since Valve launched Counter-Strike: Global Offensive back in 2012, millions worldwide have been wondering if and when the developers will bring a new version of the game. According to the known caster in the Counter-Strike community, Richard Lewis, Valve is reportedly working on Counter-Strike 2.

It is interesting to note that the latest NVIDIA drivers also introduced support for an unknown app with the executable names ‘csgo2.exe’ and ‘cs2.exe’, which also hints that Valve might indeed be working on the successor to the popular title.

The caster also suggests Counter-Strike 2 is one of the main reasons why Valve hasn’t been paying much attention to its most played games of all time – Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS GO). The updated version also seems to be using the much newer Source 2 engine, which will bring a significant improvement to the graphics, textures and overall smoothness of the game.

Valve might also step up its game and finally make the transition to 128-tick servers, which modern games like Valorant and PUBG have been using for quite some time now. For the uninitiated, the tick rate of a server gives us an idea of how fast it can process information. So the higher the tick rate, the smoother the gameplay will be. Counter-Strike 2 might also update the matchmaking algorithm, a major issue the community has been complaining about for years now.

Moreover, the report suggests that Valve might not launch Counter-Strike 2 as a new game and it will simply be called CS: GO Source 2. Eventually, the old game will be merged with the new one based on the Source 2 engine, which is something Valve did with DOTA 2. Since nothing is official at the moment, we expect you to take this information with a grain of salt.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 16:58 IST
