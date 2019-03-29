US-based Agora.io partners with Hello Ludo-maker Mech Mocha

Agora.io, a US-based video and live broadcasting platform has entered into a strategic partnership with Mech Mocha, a Bengaluru-based entertainment studio.

Advertising

As part of the partnership, Agora.io powers live, in-game voice chat for Mech Mocha’s mobile game, Hello Ludo. Launched in October 2018, Hello Ludo game had more than 25 minutes spent per daily active user (DAU) and 60 million minutes of real-time voice chats last quarter.

By combining synchronous mobile gameplay with live social engagement, Hello Ludo gives users an interactive experience while playing the board game with friends in person.

Agora.io’s platform lets developers embed voice and video chat, live broadcasting, and other real-time communication features into any mobile app.

Advertising

“Not only does Agora.io consistently deliver high-quality communications for our users despite the challenges of India’s network connectivity, but they also have a dedicated local team that has been invaluable as we push mobile boundaries with innovative new features,” Arpita Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Mech Mocha said in a statement.

As a part of its expansion in India, Agora is building out a local team that will drive sales and provides customer and developer support on a regular basis.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 6 to gameplay restriction in India, everything that has happened

“Our partnership with Mech Mocha is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with an innovative company that is building social components to localized games for a truly first-of-its-kind mobile experience,” Reggie Yativ, CRO and COO at Agora.io said adding that “Connecting with local entrepreneurs and developers will continue to be one of our main priorities as we expand our services and solutions throughout the region,”.